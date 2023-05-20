***Video above: Victim’s wife speaks out after road rage shooting.***

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – Norton police are still trying to identify the suspect who shot and killed an Akron man in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 76 earlier this week.

According to investigators, 40-year-old George Jensen was driving home from work on I-76 East near State Route 21 around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro shot at his car while passing.

Jensen’s car then hit a concrete median near the Easton Road overpass. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FOX 8 spoke to the victim’s wife, who described him has compassionate and always willing to help others.

The Camaro, thought to be a 2018 model or newer, was last seen getting off I-76 East, investigators say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Norton police detectives at 330-706-0084.

The fatal shooting comes amid a rise in road rage incidents on Ohio highways.