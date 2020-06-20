Police shut down part of East 93rd Street for Black Lives Matter mural painting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Artists are taking to the streets of Cleveland today to paint a huge Black Lives Matter mural directly onto the pavement.

Cleveland’s mural is going in on East 93rd Street between Bessemer Avenue and Heath Avenue.

Cleveland police are shutting down the street to traffic today through Sunday at 6 a.m. and will help with rerouting of cars.

Streets closed through tomorrow around e 93/Bessemer in Cleveland through tomorrow for the painting of a Black Lives Matter mural — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) June 20, 2020

Murals like this have sprung up all around the country, following the death of George Floyd, and was originally seen in Washington, D.C. (like in the photo below). Since then, Cincinnati and Akron (as seen in the video above) have gotten murals of their own.

City workers and activists paint the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the the street leading to the White House, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

“It is my vision to make the E. 93rd Street corridor the most impressive artistic corridor in the city of Cleveland,” said councilman Blaine Griffin. “This includes murals, sculptures and other works of art to capture the history and beauty of our community. This is only temporary but it will reflect community pride and hopefully open up everyone’s eyes to our beautiful community and our potential.”

Creatives involved with the nonprofit organizations R.A.K.E and Graffiti HeArt are coming together to make this artwork.

