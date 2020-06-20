Police: Shots fired at officers in Cleveland’s warehouse district

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after shots were fired at officers early Saturday morning in the city’s warehouse district.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the incident occurred near W. 6th Street and Johnson Court around 2 a.m.
Police say the suspect fired shots at the officers before fleeing in a dark gray Chevy Silverado. No officers were injured.
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.
