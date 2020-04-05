Police: Shooting outside Cleveland funeral home leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside a funeral home on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a man shot in the parking lot of Watson’s Funeral Home on Superior Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived they found the 18-year-old victim on the ground. He was taken to University Hospitals where he underwent surgery and was later pronounced dead.

Two other men, an 18-year-old and 21-year-old, were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain unknown.

Witnesses say a group of men nearby fired shots at the victims and then fled on foot.

The three victims were attending a viewing at the funeral home.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.