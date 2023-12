CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton announced the department served warrants in a gambling investigation.

According to police, law enforcement officers from several units searched two different locations Tuesday morning.

Investigators searched 1908 Mahoning Road NE and 1717 6th St.

Police said they seized 119 gambling machines and $26,000.

Police said charges are pending.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Special Investigations Unit at 330-649-5929.