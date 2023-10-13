[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help in catching the suspect who shot and killed a 46-year-old woman earlier this week.

Police officers responded just before midnight on Monday, Oct. 9, to a home in the 19700 block of Sunset Drive, according to a previous news release, which is near the intersection of Midway Avenue.

There, officers found Amanda S. Williams, 46, with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police at the time announced the arrest of one person-of-interest in the shooting, but that person has since been released, police said Friday.

“Warrensville Heights Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying any additional information pertaining to this case,” reads a Friday news release.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police tip line at 216-587-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

“Any additional information may make a difference in this case,” the release reads. “Thank you for your help.”