CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman was reportedly taken from a RTA station in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

RTA employees at the station on Detroit Avenue reportedly saw a woman being assaulted and then dragged into a vehicle around 3 p.m., police said.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

While the vehicle, described as a black Kia Rav4 (as seen in the photos above), fled from the scene, investigators were able to track down a dealer plate number of either 05 85543 or 05 05543.

An investigation is underway and those who may know anything about the incident should call 911 or the RTA dispatch line, 216-566-5163.