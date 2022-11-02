WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — The Willoughby Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for two drivers they believe were present at the time of a fatal motorcycle crash on Oct. 24.

The incident took place on the Vine Street exit ramp of SR-2 around 4:30 p.m. and police said a 33-year-old man from Wickliffe was pronounced deceased at the hospital following the crash.

Photo courtesy Willoughby police

Police are now looking to speak to the drivers of a pick-up truck and an SUV, as seen in the photo above.

“These vehicles were in the area at the time of the crash … and believed to possibly have information relevant to the investigation,” police said in a statement.

Those drivers, or anyone who may know something about the incident are asked to call detectives at 440-953-4210.