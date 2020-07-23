Police searching for suspect who beat man in head with hookah

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a man accused of beating another man with a hookah at an Ohio City business.

According to Cleveland police, it happened July 6 at Kan Zaman, 1616 W. 25th St.

A fight broke out inside the business, and the victim intervened to break up the fight, police say. He was then grabbed from behind and struck in the head multiple times with the hookah.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect’s image. He is described as being possibly of Middle Eastern descent with a beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Schuller at 216-623-5210 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

