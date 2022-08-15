SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in South Euclid are searching for a suspect who was shot at by an officer but was still able to drive off.

Police say Carl Keith Hampton Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. Officials say the 36-year-old has an extensive violent criminal history that includes charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and multiple felony drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

Police are now looking for him in connection with the police-involved shooting.

On Sunday, officers were first called to the intersection of Monticello Boulevard at South Green Road around 3 a.m. for reports of a man passed out in a parked vehicle while holding a gun.

When officers arrived, they said, Hampton was passed out but when he woke up and saw police he tried to leave the area.

Police said, Hampton first rammed into a cruiser and when he started to back up police told him to stop. When he didn’t, that’s when South Euclid Police say an officer fired two shots at the suspect.

Officers said they do not know if the suspect was actually hit by a bullet. He was able to drive off.

Officers chased after the vehicle, but could not catch up.

Cleveland Heights police spotted the vehicle later, but the man was able to escape the area.

State agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the officer-involved shooting

Anyone with information on where Hampton is located is asked to call South Euclid police at (216) 381-1234 as soon as possible.