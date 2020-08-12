Police searching for suspect after man shot while riding a scooter in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police responded to the area of West 3rd Street and West St. Clair Avenue Tuesday evening, after a man was reportedly shot.

When police arrived around 7 p.m., the 25-year-old shooting victim had already left the scene, driving himself to Cleveland Clinic-Lutheran Hospital. The man was eventually transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.

Police reported that the man was in downtown Cleveland with others riding a scooter when a man in a car started firing shots, which hit the victim. The suspect drove away in a black Chevy Impala, which can be seen below:

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

Those with any information regarding the incident are encouraged to reach out to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

