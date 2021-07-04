Police searching for suspect after golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP/WJW) — Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

The department identified him as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

Various golfing groups took to Twitter in support of Siller’s family:

All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends. 🙏 — Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 4, 2021

Please join us in support of Gene’s familyhttps://t.co/dnYgjcGHic pic.twitter.com/AMqozrOZ7p — Georgia PGA (@GeorgiaPGA) July 4, 2021

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.