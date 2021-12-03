Police searching for robbery suspect who dropped stolen cash, twice

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the Fox 8 I-Team shows a violent hold-up with a robber who couldn’t hold on to what he stole.

Security video from a convenient store robbery shows the suspect dropping the stolen cash twice and running into a locked door.

The robbery happened Nov. 23 around 10:20 p.m. at a store on Babbitt Road in Euclid.

“This was a very serious situation,” said Euclid Chief Scott Meyer. “A suspect who now has divided attention, dropping the cash, trying to manipulate a firearm and trying to pick up money. This is someone who is not trained on firearms and somebody who is nervous. It is an absolute recipe for disaster. I am very glad no one was hurt.”

Video shows the suspect pointing a gun at the clerk. The clerk tossed the money at the suspect. The suspect then dropped the cash and can be seen picking it up. He then tried to leave.

“We had the one door locked, he ran into the one door and he said something like oh ****,” the clerk told a 911 caller.

The suspect then ran out the other door and again dropped the cash. He can be seen coming back into the store to pick up some of the stolen cash.



“This suspect seemed to have a very difficult time holding on and retaining this money,” the chief said.

Euclid Police Lt. Donna Holden said the suspect eventually left the store.

“Video shows him fleeing through the parking lot on foot and it appears he got into a newer white SUV before driving away,” Holden said.

Police say they are hoping to find the suspect before someone gets hurt.



“I am sure the clerk would like to see an arrest so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” the chief said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Euclid police detectives at 216-731-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County 216-252-7463 as soon as possible.