Police searching for mother of toddler found wandering alone

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida are searching for the mother of a toddler found wandering alone in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A woman in Miramar spotted the boy Sunday morning, looked for his parents and then called police.

Police said late Monday that they’re looking for 21-year-old Lelia Cavett and are concerned for her safety.

Her Facebook page says she lives in Atlanta.

Her sister, who lives in Alabama, said on social media that she’s confident the boy is her nephew.

She doesn’t know why they were in Florida. The boy is in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

