CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

Officials say 13-year-old Sy’Korria Lester was last seen on Saturday, March 4 at about 5:30 p.m. They say she left a home on Ruple Avenue after arguing with a guardian.

Missing Sy’Korria Lester_Courtesy Cleveland Police

Police say she reportedly went to get her hair done in Euclid and has not returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police (216) 623-5000