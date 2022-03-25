AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — Officers are searching for a man who they say tried to flatten tires on police cruisers.

In a Facebook post, Aurora police say the suspect allegedly took deck boards with nails sticking up and buried them under gravel on W. Mennonite Road where officers park when enforcing no through truck traffic and speed enforcement.



(Credit: Aurora police via their Facebook page)

A witness observed a man in a blue plaid jacket with a beard who likely parked in the Tinkers Trail area and fled on foot prior to officers arrival, according to the post.

Call the Aurora Police Department at 330-562-8181 if you know anything about this incident.