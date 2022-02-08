Police searching for endangered missing mother of 5 from Wayne County

Jennifer Barnett missing from Wayne

Teddy bear belonging to missing Wayne County woman (Credit: Brenda Hughes)

PEORIA, Arizona (WJW) — A search effort is underway for an endangered missing Wayne County woman who was last seen in Peoria, Arizona.

31-year-old Jennifer Barnett, a mother of five, who is believed to be traveling with her boyfriend, was last seen near Old Carefree Highway and Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria.

Barnett is 5’06” and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing.

Police say she was last known to be traveling in a Silver 2008 Dodge Durango with an Ohio license plate of JLV9603.

Her family recently received a call that Jennifer may be in danger. They haven’t heard from her in days and tell FOX 8 her phone has been turned off.

‘We have not heard from her since Feb 2 and we tried several different numbers for her and nothing worked,’ said Bill Caley her brother. ‘ We are very very worried.’

Jennifer Barnett’s mother, Brenda Hughes, shared a picture of the teddy bear with the FOX 8 I-Team below that she says her daughter always has with her in hopes someone will see the bear and lead police to her whereabouts.

Hughes is pleading for her daughter to call. ‘ I miss you and I love you.’

If you know any information about Jennifer’s whereabouts please call the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.

