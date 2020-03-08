Police searching for 72-year-old man reported missing in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Liberty Township Police are asking for help finding a 72-year-old man who was reported missing.

According to the department, James Vint left his home on Tibbetts Wick Road in Girard around 8 p.m. on Saturday and never came back. He has a diminished mental capacity, a pace maker and no fingers.

He is 5’9″, weighs 174 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is driving a gold 2007 Kia Optima with OH plate number DAQ4577.

**The photo below is not the actual vehicle.**

Courtesy of Liberty Township Police Department

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.