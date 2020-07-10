Cleveland police searching for 13-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing

1  of  2
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police need help finding a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home on Thursday.

According to the department, Isiah Straw has autism and is non-verbal. He lives in the 12100 block of Lenacrave Avenue.

Anyone with information should call 911 right away.

