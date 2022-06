STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW)– The Streetsboro Police Department is searching for the woman who vandalized a park on Wednesday.

The woman cut down trees and shrubs in Thomas Heritage Park at about 7 a.m., police said. She did not take the cuttings with her so police said they do not believe her intent was to gather firewood.

(Photo courtesy: Streetsboro police)

Investigators released photos of the suspect and her car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Matt Plesz at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

(Photo courtesy: Streetsboro police)