Police search for woman allegedly involved in attempted theft at Walmart in Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for help identifying a woman allegedly involved in an attempted theft at the Walmart in Madison Township.

According to a Facebook post from Mentor police, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. at the Walmart store on N. Ridge Road.

Mentor police shared a surveillance photos of the suspect:

They say she fled the store and entered a dark-colored four-door sedan before leaving the scene. The vehicle has been parked in an adjoining shopping plaza.

Police described the suspect as being in her late 30s to 40s. She reportedly spoke with a foreign accent.

Officials say she attempted to cover her face from surveillance cameras with her left hand while exiting. She appeared to be wearing a wedding ring.

Anyone with information regarding her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Madison Township Police Department at (440) 428-2116.