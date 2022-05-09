LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW)– The Lyndhurst Police Department is looking for a car in connection with Sunday’s shooting.

The 23-year-old victim was shot at his store, DF Kickz on Mayfield Road, at about 6:30 p.m. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows and the Ohio license plate HBG 7262. Police said it was reported stolen in Warrensville Heights on May 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau. Crime Stoppers also accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME. Reward money is available.