Police search for two missing boys from Cleveland orphanage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Brahams (left) and Je’Zian Cobb (right) (Credit: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need help in the search for two 15-year-old boys who went missing from a Cleveland orphanage on Thursday.

Eric Brahams and Je’Zian Cobb have been missing since February 10 from the Jones Home campus at 3518 W.25th Street, according to police.

  • Eric Brahams (Credit: Cleveland police)
  • Je’Zian Cobb (Credit: Cleveland police)

Police say they climbed a rear fence and ran off.

Eric is 5’3″ tall and 130 pounds.

Je’Zian is 5’2″ tall and 100 pounds.

They were both last seen wearing blue scrubs pants, a dark hoodie and a blue coat.

If anyone has information on the boys’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News