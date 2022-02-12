Police search for two missing boys from Cleveland orphanage

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need help in the search for two 15-year-old boys who went missing from a Cleveland orphanage on Thursday.

Eric Brahams and Je’Zian Cobb have been missing since February 10 from the Jones Home campus at 3518 W.25th Street, according to police.

Eric Brahams (Credit: Cleveland police)

Je’Zian Cobb (Credit: Cleveland police)

Police say they climbed a rear fence and ran off.

Eric is 5’3″ tall and 130 pounds.

Je’Zian is 5’2″ tall and 100 pounds.

They were both last seen wearing blue scrubs pants, a dark hoodie and a blue coat.

If anyone has information on the boys’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.