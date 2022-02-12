Police search for two missing boys from Cleveland orphanage

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need help in the search for two 15-year-old boys who went missing from a Cleveland orphanage on Thursday.
Eric Brahams and Je’Zian Cobb have been missing since February 10 from the Jones Home campus at 3518 W.25th Street, according to police.
Police say they climbed a rear fence and ran off.
Eric is 5’3″ tall and 130 pounds.
Je’Zian is 5’2″ tall and 100 pounds.
They were both last seen wearing blue scrubs pants, a dark hoodie and a blue coat.
If anyone has information on the boys’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.