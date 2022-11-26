MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Early Thanksgiving morning, when most were snug in their beds, holiday decorations were stolen from multiple Medina lawns, police said.

The incident took place Thursday between 12:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on properties on Oak Street, 100 West Liberty and 300 Lafayette Road, and police are now asking for the public’s help in apprehending the individuals involved.

Medina police posted the above home surveillance video on their Facebook page, asking for people to speak out if they recognize the person making off with a decoration.

Police said some ornaments were also damaged in the incident.

Reach out to police at 330-725-7777.