AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are searching for two suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night.

A 24-year-old man reported to police that he was robbed in the parking lot of Gatsby’s Pub on the 2500 block of Romig Road just after 10 p.m., according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

According to the victim, a black SUV pulled up next to him in the parking lot and two masked men got out and approached him at gunpoint, the release said.

According to the release, the suspects demanded the victim’s phone and vehicle. One of the suspects drove away with the victim’s car, a 2022 Chevy Equinox, and the other suspect fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office later found the Chevy Equinox on Saturday in the 8700 block of Ray Court in Twinsburg, the release said.

Detectives are working to identify the suspects, who appear to be the same suspects involved in two similar incidents that occurred earlier Friday night, one in Akron and the other in Cleveland, police said in the release.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or Text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.