Police search for suspect in Mentor bank robbery

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A man robbed a bank in Mentor Friday afternoon.
It happened at the First National Bank, located on Center Street, shortly after 1 p.m.
The suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding money, according to the city of Mentor. No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.
The man was spotted heading east on Nowlen Street. He was wearing a dark shirt with the No. 23, blue jeans and a black Ohio State cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234.