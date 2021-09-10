Police search for suspect in Mentor bank robbery

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– A man robbed a bank in Mentor Friday afternoon.

It happened at the First National Bank, located on Center Street, shortly after 1 p.m.

The suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding money, according to the city of Mentor. No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

(Photo courtesy: city of Mentor)

(Photo courtesy: city of Mentor)

(Photo courtesy: city of Mentor)

The man was spotted heading east on Nowlen Street. He was wearing a dark shirt with the No. 23, blue jeans and a black Ohio State cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234.