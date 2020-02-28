Police search for owners of pup found in Downtown Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby police are searching for the owner of a missing dog.

Officers found the pup in downtown Willoughby late Thursday morning. They took her to the police station where they say she was “serving hard time with pampering dispatchers.”

After a full day at the station, police say she is “worn out” but still waiting for her owner.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday evening, she has not been claimed. She will spend the night at dispatch.

If you recognize the dog or know her owners, please contact Willoughby police at (440) 953-4212.