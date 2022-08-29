AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a series of crimes that have been committed around a building that is being converted into a senior center to serve the city’s Asian American and refugee communities.

“A couple of incidents in a short period of time definitely piques our interest. Something is going on,” said Captain David Laughlin.

One of the crimes happened in June when suspected scrappers broke into the building on Carroll Street in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood and stole copper wiring. “We’re not far from some of the scrap yards, and they may have been just looking for some scrap to support their addiction,” said Captain Laughlin.

Then in early August, surveillance cameras captured video of a man vandalizing the building, hurling rocks at the front door and windows. The video shows the suspect leaving and crossing the street, but he returns and fires a bigger rock, smashing out the glass in the front door and breaking two windows.

Police are now trying to identify the vandal and his motive.

“You have to look at it from all angles, is it a crime of opportunity or is this particular building targeted for a specific purpose, and that’s what we have to look at,” said Captain Laughlin.

Members of Akron’s Asian American community are concerned that the building is being targeted and are left to wonder why the suspect is directing so much anger at the facility.

Susan Wong, Chief Program Officer for Asian Services in Action, told FOX 8, “This gentleman needs help and hopefully we can have police focus on more patrols and watching around this neighborhood more. We don’t want to create another trauma.”

While no one is quite sure what the man’s motivation for vandalizing the building might be, police and community leaders are hoping that senior citizens feel safe when the center opens in September.

Investigators are keeping an open mind about whether the suspect’s behavior rises to the level of a hate crime.

“Is it possible? Yes. Is it possible It’s somebody who is just mad at the world, could have been mad at their girlfriend, somebody suffering from you know mental health issues? The answer could be yes,” said Captain Laughlin.

Leaders of the Asian American community say they want the suspect and anyone else who may in distress, to know that they are trying to make the neighborhood a better place and are willing to extend a helping hand.

“We want to create the ability to create a better community, so we try to solve the problem, not try to create a problem,” said Susan Wong.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects who broke into the building in June, or the vandalism suspect caught on camera earlier this month, is asked to call Summit County Crime Stoppers at (330) 434-2677.