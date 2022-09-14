EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 63-year-old autistic woman was reported missing by her family members Wednesday morning, Euclid police said.

Euclid police are now seeking the public’s help in finding Rena Jordan, who hasn’t been seen since she took a rideshare to an appointment at a MetroHealth hospital the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Jordan lives with family in the 400 block of East 271st Street, according to a news release. She left the house on Tuesday wearing a gray Adidas jacket, carrying a pink purse and cane and also wearing a mask. She also had a black bandage on her hand.

Jordan stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs about 194 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to the release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call city detectives at 216-289-8505.

See pictures provided by Euclid police below: