BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Bath Township police officers are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing early Monday morning.

Sophia Stencel, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-4 and weighs about 110 pounds, according to information released Monday by township officials.

She was last known to be wearing light-blue pajama bottoms featuring limes and lemons, a sweatshirt and Under Armour-brand shoes colored purple, pink, red and white.

She was last seen at her home in the 400 block of Hametown Road at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. She was reported missing at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

“Many area agencies are assisting in the search and we’ve flown the township drones, as well as neighboring community drones in the area,” Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call township police at 330-666-3736.