CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating Amirah Jackson, 15, and her 1-month-old baby, Amir Jackson.

Police said Amirah was reported missing to police Friday and they said according to her family she had been missing since Thursday from her home on the 9400 block of Harvard Avenue.

Amirah Jackson, 15

Cleveland Police are looking for a missing mom and her baby

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.