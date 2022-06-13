SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Police say they are searching for Tyson Cross, of Sandusky, who is now wanted on several charges including aggravated burglary, domestic violence, retaliation, and assault.

Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren tells the Fox 8 I-Team the incident happened around 1:14 a.m. June 11.

“The suspect was at a halfway house in the Cleveland area, and he alleged a medical issue, and when EMS arrived he was able to escape,” Dalgren said.

Police believe he then stole a car and drove to Sandusky.

According to police reports, Cross went to the home of a woman, who had an active protection order against him. Security video from a doorbell camera, obtained by the I-Team, shows Cross kicking in the front door of the home. About 30 seconds later, a woman can be heard screaming on the video.

“The victim was upstairs in bed sleeping when he grabbed her by the neck and dragged her out of bed,” Dahlgren said.

The woman was able to get away and call police. Cross then ran out of the home, and took off in his car.

The report states Cross made a comment to the victim about her “calling on him.”

The victim said she called the police on a prior incident that resulted in Cross being arrested and sent to prison.

Records with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction state Cross was sent to prison in May 2013 on burglary and aggravated burglary charges. He was placed on parole in January.

Anyone with information on where Cross may be located is asked to call Sandusky police as soon as possible.