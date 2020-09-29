Police search for man wanted in East Cleveland murder

Demario Davis

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for the tips that would lead to the capture of Demario Davis.

Davis, 37, is wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department for aggravated murder.

In a press release, law enforcement says Davis shot and killed Demario Beckham on August 28 during a fight.

Davis’ last known address is near the 20700 block of Goller Ave. in Euclid.

Law enforcement say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help, you can make an anonymous tip.

Contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

