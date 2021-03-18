Police search for man accused of stabbing fast-food manager after being asked to wear mask

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (WJW) — Police in Texas are looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a fast food restaurant manager three times after being asked to wear a face mask.

According to the League City Police Department, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at an area Jack in the Box around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, later identified as 53-year-old James Henry Schultz, reportedly entered the restaurant without a mask. Employees told the suspect a mask was required in order for him to be served or use the drive-thru.

“The suspect belligerently refused and said [the restaurant] did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone,” Police Chief Gary Ratliff said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Police say Schultz walked towards the door as if to leave. The shift manager turned his back away from the suspect who then tackled and stabbed him several times before fleeing the scene.

Other employees intervened and came to the manager’s aid. The injured shift manager was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for three stab wounds. He has since been released.

Officers searched the area for Schultz who remains at large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate about two weeks ago. The state also did away with limits on the number of diners that businesses can serve indoors.

Chief Ratliff reminds residents to respect coronavirus policies that have been put in place by local businesses.

“All I would ask is that people respect the opinions and the policies of these businesses,” he said. “If we have a situation that we get a call, in reference to someone who is failing to abide by the policy of their business, then we will respond to the call. If they refuse to leave they will be arrested for criminal trespass…There’s no reason to let it get to that point.”

