Police search for man accused of shooting multiple people inside Lorain bar

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a shooting after three people were injured at a bar in Lorain.

According to Lorain police, officers responded to the Cotton Club on E. 28th Street just after midnight Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police say three people, including a 19-year-old man, were shot during the incident.

The suspect allegedly fled the bar immediately after the shooting. His identity remains unknown.

Authorities say the 19-year-old victim is currently at an area hospital in critical condition. The other victims are reportedly not cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105 and speak with Det. Mike Shamblin or Sgt. Tabitha Angello.