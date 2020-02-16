Police search for man accused of robbing CVS, other Akron businesses

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are looking for a man who robbed a drugstore at gunpoint.

According to police, the incident occurred last Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the CVS on Copley Road.

The suspect entered the store and threatened to shoot one of the employees.

Police say he took an unknown amount of money from the register and fled on foot. He did not brandish a gun during the incident.

Investigators believe the suspect is also responsible for three other recent robberies in Akron.

He is described as being 6-6’2″ tall and weighs 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black pants and a black hoodie with a white symbol on it.

Akron police shared a surveillance camera photo of the alleged robber on Facebook:

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, you should call 911.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Akron Police Detective P. Irvine at 330-375-2463; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).