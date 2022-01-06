Police search for killer of young mother found dead in home

Sandusky, Ohio (WJW) — Sandusky police are searching for the killer of a young mother who was found dead inside her home Wednesday.

Police Chief Jared Oliver tells the Fox 8 I-TEAM Trinidy Jones appeared to have suffered multiple injuries.

“We also found shell casings at the scene,” Oliver said.

She was found after police were called to her Aspen Run home Wednesday afternoon by relatives, who went to check on her. Oliver said two young children were also inside the home and they were not hurt.

Police say they are now searching for the person responsible for her death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sandusky police department as soon as possible.