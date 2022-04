CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a man they consider endangered after he fled from an ambulance Friday.

According to police, Jermain Williams ran away from a Donald Martins Ambulance at West 25th Street and Marvin Avenue while being transferred to a psychiatric facility at around 8 a.m.

He was wearing a gray hospital gown and yellow socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.