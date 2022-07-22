CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a three-year-old girl and injured two others Thursday night.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information in the case.

According to Cleveland police, the little girl was riding her bike along with a 10-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man at about 10:08 p.m. Thursday near Track Road and Lufkin Avenue.

According to police, the three bicyclists were heading south on Track Road in the traffic lane approaching Lufkin Avenue. The suspect was driving north on Track Road from Lufkin Avenue. The front end of the driver’s vehicle collided with all three bicycles and then fled the scene.

The victims were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is possibly a gold Cadillac Escalade. The driver is possibly a white male in his 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.