Police search for driver who hit and killed motorcyclist in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist and left the scene.

Police say someone hit a motorcyclist from behind at 815 Copley Rd. around 6 p.m. Wednesday.



The motorcycle rider hit a utility pole and was ejected.

He hit his head on a curb and later died at the hospital.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Charles Mullins, Jr., 42.

The suspect driver was in a light-colored 4-door sedan.

If you have any information that can help, call Akron police at (330)375-2490.

