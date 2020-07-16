Police search for driver who hit and killed motorcyclist in Akron

Editor’s Note: The video above is a recent Akron police investigation into a father and toddler killed.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist and left the scene.
Police say someone hit a motorcyclist from behind at 815 Copley Rd. around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The motorcycle rider hit a utility pole and was ejected.
He hit his head on a curb and later died at the hospital.
Police say he was not wearing a helmet.
The motorcyclist has been identified as Charles Mullins, Jr., 42.
The suspect driver was in a light-colored 4-door sedan.
If you have any information that can help, call Akron police at (330)375-2490.
