AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are investigating a deadly hit-skip.

According to a press release from Akron police, just before 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Market Street.

Officers found a 40-year-old man who had been hit by a car.

He died at the hospital and has not been identified.

Police say they determined the pedestrian ran south onto W. Market St. and was hit by a vehicle headed westbound.

The driver did not stop. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.