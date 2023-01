CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing after leaving his Cleveland home.

Jo’el Hardey went missing after walking away from his home on the 1100 block of east 169th Street, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Hardy was last seen wearing a gray Nautica jacket over a black sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and green New Balance shoes, the release said.

Anyone with information about Hardy’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.