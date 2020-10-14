Police say TikTok video may have led people to trespass at vacant hotel and water park

PERKINS TOWNSHIP – Perkins Township police made 11 trespassing arrests at a vacant hotel and water park Monday, and say a TikTok video may have led several people to the abandoned building.

“What we gathered from one of the people arrested is they found a video about the hotel on TikTok,” said Perkins Township Police Chief Vince Donald. “So people were going into the water park and using it as a haunted house to make scary videos.”

TikTok is a popular app where people can upload short videos.

The chief said those arrested were mostly juveniles, a few were young adults.

“If they want to go to a haunted house there are plenty in Ohio,” the chief said. “It’s not a vacant building. We will file charges for anyone caught trespassing.”

The chief said the hotel has been closed for more than a year.

“This is a big safety concern,” the chief said. “It is a concern for my officers going into the building, too. We don’t know the safety of the inside of that building. We don’t know the structure of the building. So anyone running around in there needs to know that if they get hurt, if they fall, they could be stuck in that building. “

