Police searching for poachers who opened fire in Parma Heights

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Heights Police Department is asking for help finding two men they say were caught poaching in the city.

According to police, two men shot and killed a buck with a crossbow on November 7.

Police say they hit the buck and he ran, leaving a trail of blood in the woods near Stumph/Big Creek Parkway.

Courtesy: Parma Police Department

The buck died. Police say the men who shot him didn’t retrieve him.

Police say it is required in the state of Ohio to tag and claim anything you hunt, and of course, have a hunting license.

It’s also illegal to hunt inside city limits.

The Parma Heights Police Department has released grainy surveillance photos of the men and the truck they were driving.

If you know who they are, call the police at (440)481-3098.