Police say man beat 12-year-old grandson to death with hammer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old was bludgeoned to death by his grandfather who blamed the child for stealing his money.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday accuses Andrez Martina of using a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to assault Andre Smith II. Smith died Sunday at a Milwaukee hospital.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the head. The 54-year-old Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree intentional homicide and other counts.

Martina told police that he awoke at 3 a.m. Sunday to find his wallet open and money missing. The victim denied taking the money.

A witness told police that Martina continued beating the child for up to 90 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral