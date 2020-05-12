Police say 6-year-old boy found tied up in shed; grandmother and her boyfriend arrested

DALLAS (WJW) — Police in Dallas are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was reportedly found tied up in a shed.

According to KTVT, the child’s 53-year-old grandmother faces charges in connection with the case.

Police received a tip about the child Sunday evening.

KTVT reports the boy’s grandmother told them her grandson was with his mother, but a man living in the back of the property pointed officers to the shed.

After the boy was found, the woman reportedly told police it was a one-time punishment.

Sadly, police say the child told them it’s been happening since he “got out of school for this corona thing,” the TV station reported.

The grandmother’s boyfriend, who lives at the home, was also arrested.