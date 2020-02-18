Police: Sandusky woman wearing unicorn onesie arrested after alleging throwing beer at transit driver





SANDUSKY (WJW) – A Sandusky transit bus driver called police alleging a woman wearing a white unicorn onesie threw beer on him and the bus Monday evening.

The incident happened on Wayne Street in Sandusky around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police arrested Jessica Campbell, 32, of Sandusky, on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, littering, and open container.

The bus driver told police he exited the bus and saw Campbell on a bench drinking beer. He stated she started cursing at him about the bus routes. She “then stood up, shook the open beer can at him, causing beer to spill onto both him and the bus,” the report states.

Campbell due in court soon to face the charges.