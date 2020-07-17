Police safely capture kangaroo found jumping through downtown Fort Lauderdale streets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) — A South Florida police chase ended with a kangaroo in the back of a patrol car. Of course, it was the kangaroo they were chasing in the first place.

Fort Lauderdale police found a lone kangaroo jumping around the city’s downtown area on Thursday morning. Officers fit a leash over its head and lifted the Australian expat into the back of a police cruiser, footage from WSVN showed.

Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?



Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

The kangaroo was taken to the department’s stables, police said, and they later tweeted a video of the animal mulling about a wooden stall with grass to eat and a ball to play with.

The @MyFWC will be taking care of the kangaroo rescued from wandering the streets of the city this morning. Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals like this within the city limits. @FTLCityNews @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 @AC360 @ABC pic.twitter.com/n06Cg58xr6 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

CNN reached out to the police department to ask about the animal’s owner and how it had escaped and is waiting to hear back. In the meantime, the department is sharing live updates about the kangaroo on its Twitter profile.

The hopping marsupial will be kept with police until it can be transferred to a licensed facility, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spokesperson told CNN. The FWC will investigate the incident.

Fort Lauderdale doesn’t allow residents to keep exotic animals like kangaroos within city limits. But under Florida’s exotic animal ownership laws, kangaroos may be classified as a Class III exotic animal, a species of nonnative wildlife that the FWC requires owners to obtain a permit to keep them.

