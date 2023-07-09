GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) – A road rage incident turned deadly at the intersection of Sherman Street and East Tibbets Street in Geneva on Sunday just past 5:30 p.m.

One man was shot after an argument escalated.

“We are gathering as much information as we can,” Geneva Police Chief John Camper said. “We are speaking with possible witnesses, trying to gather all the evidence that’s available to us. Then we will be releasing a statement further.”

Camper would not confirm if any arrests were made, but said all involved parties are cooperating with the investigation. He also would not rule out a potential self-defense case.

“We are exploring all avenues and we are speaking to everybody,” he said.

WJW photo

Witnesses who live at the scene of the shooting say a Pizza Hut delivery worker is the one who pulled the trigger after two men hurled insults at each other.

“I saw a man stumble backwards, fall to the ground,” Bethany Woodin said. “I went over to see if he needed CPR but he was just turning purple very fast, very fast.”

Woods and her husband Daren Woodin both witnessed the incident and said most of it was captured on their home camera system. Police will be reviewing the video as evidence and asked FOX 8 to not show the video until it is clear.

Geneva police said they are still piecing together the investigation. Chief Camper advises against anyone escalating a road rage situation.

“I wish people wouldn’t try to take things into their own hands, especially when it comes to road rage incidents,” Camper said. “The best thing you can do in this incident is just get as much information as you can: license plate, description of the driver, anything that sticks out about the car and let us know and let us handle it.”

A Pizza Hut delivery vehicle was towed from the scene of the crime.