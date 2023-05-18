DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a confirmed shooting at a DMAX plant in Moraine Thursday night.

The Moraine Police Department was on the scene of the DMAX located at 3100 Dryden Road, according to authorities.

Multiple ambulances also responded to the scene, 2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed.

DMAX is a sub subsidiary of General Motors, and they produce turbo diesel engines. They employ approximately 800 people.

No additional information is available at this time.

